Alexander Christmas Parade is Dec. 2, 3 p.m.

The public is invited to the 76th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 2, at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Taylorsville. This year’s parade features more than 200 entries, including Grand Marshal Darrell Adkins. Entries include floats, emergency vehicles, elected officials, classic cars, tractors, local businesses and organizations, Santa Claus, and more. The parade begins on Liledoun Road, turns right onto Main Avenue, turns right onto Main Avenue Drive, turns left at Adams Funeral Home, and turns right near the Post Office. Learn more about the parade at https://alexandercountync.gov/parade.

See the parade lineup below.




