Hometown Christmas events begin Thursday

The Town of Taylorsville, Alexander County Government, local businesses, and individuals are partnering to once again bring a warm Hometown Christmas to the downtown area, said Kim Brown, Taylorsville Town Council member and owner of Road Market Antiques. A series of Yuletide events is planned on Thursdays, Nov. 30 through Dec. 21, as listed below.

For each date listed, music and entertainment will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park, with food truck vendors along the Courthouse square area or at the municipal parking lot next to the Old 1913 Jail. Movies will be shown at Alexander County Courthouse Park following the music. Santa Claus will be on hand for children to visit at the park. Free carriage rides will be held each evening (note: reservations are required, sign up at https://2023hometownchristmas.eventbrite.com/).

• Nov. 30: Antioch Handbell Choir at 6:00 p.m., Studio3 Chorale at 7:00 p.m., following by “The Grinch” movie (2018). A live Nativity is planned. Also, a cruise-in and fund collection will be held at the municipal parking lot next to the Old 1913 Jail with proceeds going to the Caring Hearts Pregnancy Center. Food trucks will include Hart’s Creamery, JB’s Rolling Bistro, and Wingz On Wheels, with extended hours at Fueled Streetside Coffee. Shops will be open 6 to 9 p.m. Crafting will be held at Creating On Main.

• Dec. 7: Voices of Joy will sing at 6:00 p.m. The movie “Elf” will follow.

• Dec. 14: The ACHS Jazz Band will perform at 6:00 p.m. The movie “Home Alone” will follow. A cruise-in and food drive will be held next to the Old 1913 Jail with proceeds going to the Christian Crisis Center.

• Dec. 21: Studio3 Music School will perform carols outside at the Old Methodist Church at 54 East Main Avenue at 6:00 p.m. The film “Polar Express” will follow afterward at Alexander County Courthouse Park.