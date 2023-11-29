LEGAL NOTICES

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

22sp000090-010

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY MARGUERITE ECHERD DATED NOVEMBER 6, 2001 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 0428 AT PAGE 0080 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 11:00AM on December 13, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Marguerite Echerd, dated November 6, 2001 to secure the original principal amount of $60,000.00, and recorded in Book 0428 at Page 0080 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 546 NC 16 Hwy N, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0007585

Present Record Owners: Myra E. Cox and Marguerite Echerd, life estate

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Myra E. Cox and Marguerite Echerd, life estate.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is October 27, 2023.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

(704) 333-8156 Fax

www.LOGS.com

notice

dec6-23c

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

12SP000122-010

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY RAYFORD E. WALKER AND JUNE M. WALKER DATED APRIL 1, 2008 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 519 AT PAGE 308 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 11:00AM on December 12, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Rayford E. Walker and June M. Walker, dated April 1, 2008 to secure the original principal amount of $138,040.00, and recorded in Book 519 at Page 308 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 498 Poplar Springs Road, Statesville, NC 28625

Tax Parcel ID: 0011583

Present Record Owners: Rayford E. Walker and June M. Walker

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Rayford E. Walker and June M. Walker.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is October 17, 2023.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

(704) 333-8156 Fax

www.LOGS.com

notice

dec6-23c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

23 SP 93

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST from Robert Anthony Bowman and Carol Ann Bowman to Andrew Adams, Trustee, dated September 25, 2002, recorded in Book 440, Page 683, Alexander County Registry NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to an order entered November 3, 2023, in the Superior Court for Alexander County, and the power of sale contained in the captioned Deed of Trust (the “Deed of Trust”), the Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at auction (the “Sale”), to the highest bidder for cash on:

DECEMBER 11, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M.

ALEXANDER COUNTY COURTHOUSE

29 W MAIN AVENUE, TAYLORSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA

the real estate and the improvements thereon secured by the Deed of Trust, less and except any of such property released from the lien of the Deed of Trust prior to the date of said sale, lying and being in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows (the “Property”):

All that certain parcel of land lying and being situated in the County of Alexander, state of NC, to-wit:

Beginning at a pine stump located several feet from the Eastern margin of the 60-foot right of way of State Road No. 1155 and being the Southwest corner of the Estelle Johnson and Cora Bowman property line, North 73° 48’ East 214.05 feet to an iron stake found; said iron stake being located in the Southwest corner of the Estelle Johnson and Cora Bowman property and running thence along the Mike Barlowe property line, South 71° 19’ East 180.99 feet to an iron stake found in the Forrest Little property line and running thence along the Forrest Little property line, South 2° 8’ West 87 feet to an iron stake found; said iron stake being located in the Northern margin of the 60-foot right of way and running thence along the Northern margin of said right of way, South 64° 24’ West 268.71 feet to an iron stake found; said iron stake being located in the Eastern margin of the 60-foot right of way of State Road No. 1155 and running thence diagonally across said State Road No. 1155, South 23° 39’ West 77.99 feet to an iron stake found; said iron stake being located in the Western margin of said 60-foot right of way of State Road No. 1155 and also being located in the Cranford Bumgarner property line; and running thence diagonally back across said State Road No. 1155, North 20° 8’ West 290.94 feet to a pine stump, being the point of beginning. Containing 1.55 acres, more or less.

Being that parcel of land conveyed to Robert Anthony Bowman and wife, Carol Ann Bowman, tenants by the entirety from Donald D. Fox and wife, Carolyn H. Fox by that deed dated 05/12/1983 and recorded 05/13/1983 in Deed Book 238, at Page 967 of the Alexander County, NC Public Registry.

The record owner(s) of the Property not more than ten (10) days prior to the date hereof is Jordan Bowman, Heir of Robert Anthony Bowman and Carol Ann Bowman. Parcel ID No. 0003533.

In the Trustee’s sole discretion, the sale may be delayed for up to one (1) hour as provided in Section 45-21.23 of the North Carolina General Statutes.

A five percent cash deposit, or a cash deposit of $750.00, whichever is greater, will be required of the last and highest bidder. The balance of the bid purchase price shall be due in full in cash or certified funds at a closing to take place within thirty (30) days of the date of sale. The Substitute Trustee shall convey title to the property by non warranty deed.

This sale will be made subject to all prior liens of record, if any, and to all unpaid (ad valorem) taxes and special assessments, if any, which became a lien subsequent to the recordation of the Deed of Trust. This sale will be further subject to the right, if any, of the United States of America to redeem the above-described property for a period of 120 days following the date when the final upset bid period has run.

The purchaser of the property described above shall pay the Clerk’s Commissions in the amount of $.45 per $100.00 of the purchase price (up to a maximum amount of $500.00), required by Section 7A-308(a)(1) of the North Carolina General Statutes. If the purchaser of the above-described property is someone other than the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust, the purchaser shall also pay, to the extent applicable, the land transfer tax in the amount of one percent (1%) of the purchase price.

To the extent this sale involves residential property with less than fifteen (15) rental units, you are hereby notified of the following:

(a) An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to Section 45-21.29 of the North Carolina General Statutes in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold; and

(b) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days’ written notice to the landlord. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The 3rd day of November 2023.

John W. Fletcher III, Substitute Trustee

North Carolina State Bar Number 15503

100 Queens Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, North Carolina 28204

704-334-3400 / jfletcher@fletchertydings.com

notice

dec6-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Grady Sloan Hollers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of November, 2023.

JANET LEE WILLIAMS

33 30th Ave. Place NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

dec20-23p

************

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON, aka Ethel Mae Robinson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6121 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 5th day of February 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 24th day of November 2023.

TONI ROBINSON MILLER

EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

dec20-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Patricia Harrington Wike, a.k.a Patricia A. Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of November, 2023.

EVERETTE MCKINLEY WIKE

1074 Silas Deal Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec20-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Vincent Packer, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of November, 2023.

CHARLES VINCENT PACKER, JR.

171 John Cline Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

dec20-23p

************

ICE CREAM BID

Alexander County School Nutrition Services is accepting bids for the 2023-2024 School Year for Ice Cream Products. Bids will be publicly opened November 30, 2023, at Alexander County Schools, 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC.

For information, contact Kathy Caudle, SNS, School Nutrition Director at kcaudle@alexander.k12.nc.us or call (828)632-7001 ext. 211.

notice

nov29-23c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Diana Lynn Spector, late of Alexander County North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at P.O. Box 5994, Greensboro, North Carolina 27435, on or before the 13th day of February 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 15th day of November 2023.

Jonathan M. Parisi

Administrator of the Estate of Diana Lynn Spector

Jonathan M. Parisi

Attorney at Law

Spangler Estate Planning

P.O. Box 5994

Greensboro, NC 27435

administrator

dec6-23c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In Re: EFP, a minor child

Tonya Perkins and Jody Perkins vs. Katrisha Johnson and Unknown Father and minor, EFP, by and through Matthew Damon Byerley his GAL (23JT128)

In the Civil District Court

To: Katrisha Johnson,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Petition to Terminate Parental Rights.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than December 25, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 15th day of November, 2023.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

nov29-23c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Ted Allen Teague a/k/a Ted Alan Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned at 266 Cruz Lane, Hickory, NC 28601, on or before the 23rd day of February 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 15th day of November 2023.

Staranna Glover Teague, Administratrix of the Estate of Ted Allen Teague a/k/a Ted Alan Teague

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

dec6-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gary Rolland Hanesworth, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of November, 2023.

TERRI H CHAPMAN

134 Aviara Dr.

Advance, NC 27006

executor

dec6-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Terrill Lynn White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of November, 2023.

SHERRY WALKER WHITE

438 Zeb Watts Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec6-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Betty Parker McFee, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of November, 2023.

ANGELA SANDY MCFEE

90 Davis Auto Dr.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

dec6-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Harold Partee Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of November, 2023.

DAVID PARTEE WALKER

112 Emma Lane

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

dec6-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mary Ann Pinyan Stone, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of November, 2023.

SHERMAN CLAYTON STONE

365 Midway Lake Rd.

Mooresville, NC 28115

executor

nov29-23p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of SHIRLEY DEAN SIGMON LESSNAU, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before February 28, 2024 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of November, 2023.

Kyle Brown, Administrator

ESTATE OF PHYLLIS SIGMON LAIL

310 40TH Dr. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

administrator

nov29-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, CTA, of the estate of Randy Lee Bumgarner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of February, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of November, 2023.

JUSTIN KYLE BUMGARNER

1750 NC Hwy 90 W

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

nov29-23p