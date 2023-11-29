 Skip to content
November 29, 2023

Moose’s Boutique opens downtown

A ribbon cutting was held at Moose’s Boutique on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, with Town of Taylorsville officials. Above, left to right: Taylorsville Councilwoman Kim Brown, owners Michele Moose and Joyce Martinez, and Mayor George Holleman.

There’s a new shop in town! Moose’s Boutique opened just before Thanksgiving at 135 East Main Ave. in Taylorsville, inside the former Hotel Alexandria on the corner of Main Avenue and Linney’s Mountain Road. A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, with Town of Taylorsville officials.

Owners Michele Moose and Joyce Martinez, both of Claremont, have a variety of ladies’ clothing, beauty products, home decor, custom earrings, and other accessories. They can custom print t-shirts, sweatshirts, towels, and other fabric items with designs to suit the customer.

Moose said she has offered these type of products from her home and at area events for the past seven years. She also pointed out the woodburned items available, such as Santa’s cookie and milk tray and a cheese tray.

They hope to add children’s clothing soon, as well as a line of makeup for ladies.

Customers can make a custom special necklace or bracelet at Moose’s Boutique.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, phone 828-352-9575. Find them online at moosesboutique.com or on Facebook, search “Girls Legacy aka Mooses Boutique.”

Custom printed shirts and other items are a specialty of Moose’s Boutique.

 

Moose’s Boutique offers these woodburned trays sealed with food grade wax.

 

 

Custom jewelry is available at Moose’s.

 

A bead pen bar allows customers to design and assemble their own custom ink pens.

 

Moose’s Boutique is located in the former Hotel Alexandria, next to the WACB Radio entrance at 135 E. Main Avenue in Taylorsville.

