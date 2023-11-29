Moose’s Boutique opens downtown

There’s a new shop in town! Moose’s Boutique opened just before Thanksgiving at 135 East Main Ave. in Taylorsville, inside the former Hotel Alexandria on the corner of Main Avenue and Linney’s Mountain Road. A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, with Town of Taylorsville officials.

Owners Michele Moose and Joyce Martinez, both of Claremont, have a variety of ladies’ clothing, beauty products, home decor, custom earrings, and other accessories. They can custom print t-shirts, sweatshirts, towels, and other fabric items with designs to suit the customer.

Moose said she has offered these type of products from her home and at area events for the past seven years. She also pointed out the woodburned items available, such as Santa’s cookie and milk tray and a cheese tray.

They hope to add children’s clothing soon, as well as a line of makeup for ladies.

Customers can make a custom special necklace or bracelet at Moose’s Boutique.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, phone 828-352-9575. Find them online at moosesboutique.com or on Facebook, search “Girls Legacy aka Mooses Boutique.”