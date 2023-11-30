Bethlehem Star Lighting postponed to Dec. 4

The 47th annual Bethlehem Star Lighting has been postponed to Monday, December 4, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The weather forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain on Saturday with foggy conditions and 40% on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the ACHS Jazz Band and ACHS Madrigal Choir will be unable to perform on December 4 because of other commitments. All Star lighting activities will now be held under the star and be led by members of Bethlehem Baptist Church. A live nativity and live animals will be found at the manger near the base of the star. Plans are still in place to have Pastor David Ross light the Star. The rain will also allow the Boy Scouts and Fire Department to provide fire pits. The Boy Scouts will be serving hot chocolate and cookies.

Community residents and visitors are invited to attend this event to help recognize the meaning of the Christmas season.