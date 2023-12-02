Doras Edward Elmore, 92, of Taylorsville, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Born March 29, 1931, he was the son of the late Dorris Effrim Elmore and Lois Hurley Elmore. Doras served in the United States Navy. He was the janitor at Highland Elementary School and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his five children, Pam Hamlin of Taylorsville, Sheila Elmore of the home, Edwin Elmore of Granite Falls, Bradley Elmore of Granite Falls, and Beth Crissman of Maiden.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Grace Baptist Church, 627 Rink Dam Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Bumgarner officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

