Bobby Lewis Keller “Caveman,” 65, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Wilkes Campus.

Bobby was born June 7, 1958, in Catawba County, the son of Toney Calvin Keller and the late Pauline Elizabeth Pennell Keller.

He was a truck driver for over 30 years and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, boat riding, and hunting with his granddaughter, Abby. He always was there for friends and family.

Including his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy Keller and Bruce Keller.

In addition to his father, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his daughters, Melissa Dawn Houk (Bryan) and Mackenzie Brooke Keller, all of Taylorsville; his son, Cody Keller and fiancé Tabitha of Cleveland; his grandchildren, Abbigail Houk and Alex Houk; his step-grandchildren, Ian Pope, Isaac Keever, Alaina Pope, Trevor Auton, Jacob McCall, and Lily English; his sisters, Rosetta McClelland (Billy) of Hiddenite, Elizabeth Libby Keller, Janie Keller, and Lisa Thorne (Jim), all of Taylorsville; his brother, Jimmy Keller (Gail) of Taylorsville; his first wife, Penny Carrigan Keller; his second wife, Marquita Lynn Richards; his special nephew, Wesley Keller; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Allen Fox and Rev. David Chapman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mountain Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 8, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include Wesley Keller, Jake Lemley, Devin Burke, Michael Fox, Terry Bumgarner, Caleb Bentley, Quinten Burke, and Tyler Bumgarner.

Honorary pallbearers include Jimmy Keller and Rodney Savage.

Memorials may be made to Truckers Final Mile, 3301 Coors Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

