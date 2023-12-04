Helen Johnson Braswell, 84, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Catawba County.

She was born to the late Linzie and Maggie Benfield Johnson on Sunday, August 6, 1939, in Avery County. During her working career, Helen worked as an upholsterer seamstress for Emerson Leather. Helen attended Millersville Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Helen include her children, Charles Braswell Jr., Sherrie Braswell Orren, and Patrick Braswell.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Millersville Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Bill Orren and Rev. Brian Kerley will officiate, and Haley Braswell Kiser will have some special words during the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millersville Christian Academy, 130 Millersville Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.