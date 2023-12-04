Mae Cardwell Pennell, 71, passed away peacefully at home, in the Ellendale Community, on December 4, 2023, surrounded by family.

Mae was born and raised in Wilkesboro. Mae retired from Century Furniture in 2020 after a long career in the furniture industry.

She will be missed by her husband, Steve Pennell; her daughter, Heather; and her surviving siblings.

The family will celebrate her life privately.

Any memorials can be made in Mae’s honor to stjude.org, her favorite charity.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.