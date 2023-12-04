Nancy Ellen Cad (nee Spokas), 81, passed away on December 4, 2023, in Taylorsville.

She was born on July 21, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio. Nancy was a retired Librarian at Kirtland Public Library.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Guy Thomas Cad; her children, MaryAnne Glasier, Guy Thomas Cad, Jr., Marypamela Myers, and Laurel Durban; and her sister, Caroline Hippert.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Carolina Caring in Newton, in memory of Nancy Cad.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.