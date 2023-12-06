Betty A. Barnes, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

She was born in Austin, Texas, the daughter of the late Paul DeDelon Gonzales and Carrie Betello Gonzales.

Betty was currently employed as a driver with Greenway Transportation, a position she loved, and her co-workers all loved her. She enjoyed running 5-K races, which she ran just a few weeks ago. She loved her furry friends, Polly and Marlee, and all of her friends.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie Clark, and a brother, Paul Gonzales.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Jim Smith (Karen) of Jacksonville, Florida; a granddaughter, Lauren Smith; and a brother, Bob Gonzales of Houston, Texas.

The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. James Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

