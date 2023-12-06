Christmas Parade brings good cheer

By ANGELA FARR KING



Rain threatened to put a damper on the 76th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade that was held on Saturday, December 2, at 3 p.m., but it held off long enough for parade attendees to enjoy it. The weather was actually very pleasant, not too cold or too hot. Attendance was a little lighter due to the threat of weather, but those who came experienced a very joyful event. The parade, which is traditionally held on the first Saturday in December, was filled with vehicles and floats that were colorful and festive.

The parade is always an anticipated event that many families attend as part of their yearly Christmas traditions. The entries in the parade consisted of local businesses, political floats, churches, antique cars, community fire stations, veterans’ organizations, representatives from Alexander County Schools, pageant winners, recreational sports teams, the Alexander Central Marching Band, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Grand Marshal of the 2023 Christmas Parade was Darrell Adkins, who is a native of Alexander County and was a standout athlete at Alexander Central High School. He was a valued teacher and coach in the Alexander County Schools for years. Adkins was nominated by community members and selected by the Alexander County Christmas Parade Committee.

A highlight for children is always collecting candy that is tossed by those in the parade. They scramble to grab it with shouts of “Merry Christmas” and “Thank You!” The Alexander County Christmas Parade is a valued tradition that helps to make Taylorsville a special place to live.