Hometown Christmas events continue Dec. 7

The Town of Taylorsville, Alexander County Government, local businesses, and individuals are partnering to once again bring a warm Hometown Christmas to the downtown area. A series of Yuletide events is planned on Thursdays through Dec. 21, as listed below.

For each date listed, music and entertainment are planned, with food truck vendors along the Courthouse Square area or at the municipal parking lot next to the Old 1913 Jail. Movies will be shown at Alexander County Courthouse Park following the music. Santa Claus will be on hand for children to visit at the park. Free carriage rides by Carolina Carriage Co. will be held each evening (note: reservations are required, sign up at https://2023hometownchristmas.eventbrite.com/).

Business sponsors of these events include Codey Hendren of Hendren Insurance, Tabitha & Co., Big 6 Properties, Edward Jones, Investments, and First Community Bank.

• Dec. 7: Voices of Joy will sing at 6:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Park. The movie “Elf” will follow.

• Dec. 14: The ACHS Jazz Band will perform at 6:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Park. The movie “Home Alone” will follow. A cruise-in and food drive will be held next to the Old 1913 Jail with proceeds going to the Christian Crisis Center.

• Dec. 21: Studio3 Music School will perform carols outside at the Old Methodist Church at 54 East Main Avenue at 7:00 p.m. The film “Polar Express” will follow afterward at Alexander County Courthouse Park.