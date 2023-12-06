Van and motorcycle collision leads to fatality

On Monday, December 4, 2023, at approximately 2:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 16 North at Shade Tree Road, according to Master Trooper Christopher M. Casey, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 2016 Chevrolet Express Van traveling south on NC 16 attempted to turn left onto Shade Tree Road and turned in front of a northbound 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, Christopher Chad Goans, 48, of Lenoir, was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, David Robert Brady, 62, of Conover, was not injured.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment or speed to be contributing factors. Brady was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield the right of way. During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was closed in the area for approximately two hours.