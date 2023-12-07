Charles “Charlie” Dennis Brinkley, 66, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 7, 2023, in Alexander County.

He was born to the late Charles Lynn and Mary King Brinkley on Monday, May 20, 1957, in Iredell County. During his working career, Mr. Brinkley was a welder. Charlie was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Charlie include his sister, Beverly Swithenbank (Gene); a brother, David King Brinkley (Darlene); and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A private family service will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church. Rev. Dennis Tomlinson will officiate.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.