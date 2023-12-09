Brenda Kay St. Clair Hicks, 75, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Wilkes Regional Medical Center in Wilkes County.

She was born to the late Jess Edward St. Clair and Clara “Etta” Ellis St. Clair on Friday, February 13, 1948, in Catawba County. Mrs. Hicks was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Brenda include her sons, Douglas Pennell, Dale Pennell, Mike Pennell, and Nike Pennell; and brother, Larry St. Clair.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Bradley Anderson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.