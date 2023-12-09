Joel Howard Blight, 57, of Statesville, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Joel was born November 22, 1966, in Long Beach, California, the son of Etta Jean Rogers Robinson of Statesville and the late James Leroy Blight. He was a truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his step-father, Dennis James Robinson; his son, Jason Sopchick of Florida; his step-daughter, Kristine McKay of Florida; and his brother, James Paul Blight of Wyoming.

No services are planned at this time.

