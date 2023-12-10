Terry Leon Holland Sr., 58, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born to the late Bernie and Mary Agnes Myers Holland on Wednesday, August 18, 1965, in Burke County. Mr. Holland worked as a carpenter and was a member of White Plains Baptist Church. Terry enjoyed his horses and bringing a smile to the face of every person he met, whether it be through his carpentry craftsmanship or his infectious love for life. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play ball.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert Holland and Randy Holland; and sisters, Ann Watkins, Sue Lowery, and Mary Dennison.

Those left to cherish the memories of Terry include his children, Nicholas Holland (Tiffany), Terry Holland Jr., Daniel Offenbacker (Juana), and Amanda Flowers (Brandon); sisters, Kathy Yates and Donna Hawkins; brother, Eric Holland; and 10 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at White Plains Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Jared Moody and Rev. Jim Belcher will officiate.

Steve Wike, Reggie Hawkins, Billy Mundy, Paul Stikeleather, Randy Brown, and David Tester will serve as pallbearers.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2901 US Hwy 90 E, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.