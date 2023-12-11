David Fletcher, 67, of Hiddenite, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

David was born July 4, 1956, in Alexander County, the son of the late Guy Talmadge Fletcher and Lillie Lowe Fletcher.

He worked for Bassett Furniture for 28 years and was a member of the First Assembly of God in Taylorsville. He enjoyed watching Westerns and wrestling. He liked all types of woodworking.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob David Fletcher; a brother, Guy Talmadge Fletcher, Jr. in Vietnam; and several other brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of almost 44 years, Donna Maynor Fletcher of the home; his daughter, Gener Naomi Fletcher (William Van Dyke) of Taylorsville; his son, David Nathaneil Fletcher of the home; his grandchildren, Cholena Fletcher, Kaalena Fletcher, William Fletcher, Gretchen Minton, and Bianca Fletcher; and his sister, Bertha Faw (Tommy) of Wilkesboro.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 14, 2023, in the Hiddenite Cemetery. Pastor James Watson will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of David Fletcher.