Memorial dedication set Dec. 14 for late Dr. Jeffrey Peal

The public is invited to a monument dedication in memory of former Alexander County Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal, who passed away in July 2021 following an automobile accident. The dedication will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Alexander County Courthouse Park.

The dedication will begin with a welcome and introductions by Chairman Marty Pennell, followed by remarks from County Commissioners. The monument will then be unveiled in memory of Dr. Peal and in honor of his family. Chairman Pennell will then provide closing remarks.

Dr. Peal was elected to his first four-year term on the Alexander County Board of Commissioners in November 2016. He was re-elected to a second term in November 2020.

In addition to being a commissioner, Dr. Peal served as the principal at Millersville Christian Academy and taught master’s and doctoral-level courses in school administration and leadership as an adjunct professor. A lifelong educator, he served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and administrator. He worked for Alexander County Schools as Executive Director of Human Resources, Associate Superintendent, and Interim Superintendent for a total of nine years.

Alexander County Government encourages the public to attend this special ceremony.