Nancy Sue Cline Fox, 81, gained her angel wings and went to her heavenly Father on Monday, December 11, 2023.

She was born to the late Paul Eugene and Hettie Pope Cline on Saturday, December 5, 1942, in Alexander County. Mrs. Fox was a member of Oxford Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, painting, drawing, sewing, shopping, and gardening. Nancy loved her family and cherished spending time with them. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James “Jamie” Eric Fox; brother, Ken Cline; and sisters, Dorothy Bowman, Kathleen Jolly, Nora Dyson, and Mary Jolly.

Those left to cherish the memories of Nancy include her husband of 62 years, Steve Fox; daughter, Dana Fox Houston (Scott); son, Steven “Jeff” Fox; daughter-in-law, Shannon Fox; grandchildren, Sommer Mitchell Schroeder (Andrew), Rebecca Houston, Dillan Fox (Angel), Payton Fox (Daniel Dessecker), and Chandler Fox (Savanna); great-grandchildren, Bexley Fox, Waylon Fox, Liam Houston, and Taelyn Fox; brothers, Joe Cline (Louella) and Junior Cline (Kathy); and extended family members.

A visitation will be held Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Oxford Baptist Church from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Oxford Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Joel Frye will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5965 Springs Road, Conover, NC 28613.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

