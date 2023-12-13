James Larry Echerd, 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

He was born to the late Roscoe Columbus Echerd and Hattie Hammer Echerd on Thursday, December 3, 1942, in Alexander County. During his working career, James worked as a sheeter operator for Gulf States Paper. Mr. Echerd was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of James include his children, Toni Stafford, James Larry Echerd, Jr., and Daniel Echerd; brothers, Donald Echerd and Paul Echerd; and a sister, Jeanette Knox.

A family-led visitation will be held Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Freedom Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The memorial service will be Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Freedom Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be with the family. Rev. Sam Vallini will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, PO Box 542, Hiddenite, NC 28636; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road Building 3, Suite A, Newton, NC 28658.

