LEGAL NOTICES
Notice to Creditors
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Eric Jonathan Kemper, late of 242 Wood Hollow Road, Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina 28681, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at P.O. Box 301, Hickory, North Carolina 28603, on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This, the 7th day of December, 2023.
Randy Wright, Executor of the Estate of Eric Jonathan Kemper, Deceased
Donald R. Fuller, Jr., PLLC
P.O. Box 301
Hickory, NC 28603
828-578-6400
notice
jan3-24c
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Allene Cline Starnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 11th day of December, 2023.
David Tommy Starnes
511 Cedar Woods Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
jan3-24p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Roger D. Drum, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of December, 2023.
Robyn D. Boleman
5586 Icard Ridge Road
Hickory, NC 28601
executor
jan3-24p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gary Paul Robichaud, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 6th day of December, 2023.
Deborah Louise Robichaud
76 Cook Lane
Hickory, NC 28601
executor
jan3-24p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Grady Sloan Hollers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 22nd day of November, 2023.
JANET LEE WILLIAMS
33 30th Ave. Place NW
Hickory, NC 28601
executor
dec20-23p
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON, aka Ethel Mae Robinson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6121 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 5th day of February 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.
This 24th day of November 2023.
TONI ROBINSON MILLER
EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON
Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.
PO Box 218
Hickory, NC 28603
notice
dec20-23c
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Patricia Harrington Wike, a.k.a Patricia A. Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 20th day of November, 2023.
EVERETTE MCKINLEY WIKE
1074 Silas Deal Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
dec20-23p
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Vincent Packer, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 22nd day of November, 2023.
CHARLES VINCENT PACKER, JR.
171 John Cline Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
dec20-23p