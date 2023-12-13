LEGAL NOTICES

************

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Eric Jonathan Kemper, late of 242 Wood Hollow Road, Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina 28681, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at P.O. Box 301, Hickory, North Carolina 28603, on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This, the 7th day of December, 2023.

Randy Wright, Executor of the Estate of Eric Jonathan Kemper, Deceased

Donald R. Fuller, Jr., PLLC

P.O. Box 301

Hickory, NC 28603

828-578-6400

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Allene Cline Starnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of December, 2023.

David Tommy Starnes

511 Cedar Woods Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Roger D. Drum, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of December, 2023.

Robyn D. Boleman

5586 Icard Ridge Road

Hickory, NC 28601

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gary Paul Robichaud, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of December, 2023.

Deborah Louise Robichaud

76 Cook Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Grady Sloan Hollers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of November, 2023.

JANET LEE WILLIAMS

33 30th Ave. Place NW

Hickory, NC 28601

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON, aka Ethel Mae Robinson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6121 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 5th day of February 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 24th day of November 2023.

TONI ROBINSON MILLER

EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Patricia Harrington Wike, a.k.a Patricia A. Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of November, 2023.

EVERETTE MCKINLEY WIKE

1074 Silas Deal Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Vincent Packer, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of November, 2023.

CHARLES VINCENT PACKER, JR.

171 John Cline Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

