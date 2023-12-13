Rhyne faces Herman, Lail in two-seat Commission race

Alexander County Board of Education member Brigette Rhyne, a Republican, filed on Tuesday, Dec. 12, as candidate for the Alexander County Commission race in 2024. There are two seats open for election next year.

Rhyne, 55, is owner Brigette’s Staffing, Inc., in Taylorsville.

She is a member of Stony Point Baptist Church, President of the Alexander County Public Education Foundation.

Her family includes: Monte Rhyne (husband), three children – Alex Rhyne (Savannah), Felicia King (Taylor), and Evan Rhyne; and one grandson, Landrey Rhyne.

Mrs. Rhyne’s political background includes having been elected to four terms on the Alexander County Board of Education, on which she has served since 2008.

The Times asked Rhyne about her platform.

What is your vision for Alexander County and how do you plan to accomplish your vision?

“We need growth in our county. I would like to see affordable housing options countywide, thus increasing our tax base and enrollment in our schools.

Why should the citizens of Alexander County elect you to office?

“I have served on the Alexander County Board of Education for 15 years. I understand how government works and I will work with all county leaders to make Alexander County the best it can be.”

Incumbent Republicans Kent Herman, 66, of Ellendale, and Josh Lail, 46, of Bethlehem, have filed for re-election in the 2024 Election as Alexander County Commissioners.

Herman was elected in 2022 to fill the remainder of the late Jeff Peal’s unserved term. He served on the Alexander County Soil and Water Board for more than 23 years, and has helped run Herman Dairy Farm, Inc., with his family since 1979.

Lail, local home builder and real estate agent, has served on the Alexander County Board of Education for two terms (2004-2012) and as an Alexander County Commissioner for two terms (2014-2018 and 2020-2024).

The full responses from Herman and Lail are available at this link: https://www.taylorsvilletimes.com/2023/12/06/county-commissioners-seek-re-election-in-2024/.