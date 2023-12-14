Gary “Dean” Sain, 76, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Forsyth County.

He was born to the late Lonnie Woodrow Sain and Katherine McDaniel Sain on Saturday, October 11, 1947, in Davie County. Mr. Sain was a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Dean include his wife, Evelyn Henderson Sain, and two sisters, Brenda Beck and Dianne Whisenhunt, both of Davie County.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Tony Bradshaw will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.