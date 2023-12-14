Kermit Edwards Teague, 76, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Valley Nursing Center in Alexander County.

He was born to the late Clay and Jane Hines Teague, on Monday, May 12, 1947, in Iredell County. During his working career, Mr. Teague worked for The Taylorsville Times. Kermit was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. He was a songwriter and liked listening to Bluegrass music. Kermit enjoyed watching Carolina basketball and Washington Redskins football. He loved his family dearly and cherished spending time with them.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Johnson Clymer.

Those left to cherish the memories of Kermit include his wife, Reta Teague; children, Angela Lynn Teague and Kurt Alan Teague (Samantha); grandson, Ethan Phillips; brothers, Wayne Teague (Suma) and Carl Teague (Maryland); sisters, Martha Gaddy, Sharon Goforth (Jimmy), and Libby Mecimore; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Reed Shoaff will officiate.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Alexander County Animal Services, 116 Waggin Trl Dr, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.