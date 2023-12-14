Linda Stroupe, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at her home.

She was born October 20, 1959, in Lincoln County, the daughter of the late Richard Harvey Stroupe and Rezetta Louise Hoppers Stroupe.

Linda worked for Comm-Scope for over 30 years and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed canning and making soap. She loved animals, feeding hummingbirds but, most of all, she loved her family.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her sisters, Brenda Anthony of North Wilkesboro, Pamela Weaver of Taylorsville, Joyce Smith (Doug) of Vale, Betty Bairdain, and Rita Stroupe of Yulee, Florida; her brother, Danny Stroupe (Darlene) of Lincolnton; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, December 20, 2023, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. James Smith will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

