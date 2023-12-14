Phil “Buff” Herman, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at his home.

Phil was born December 22, 1956, in Iredell County, the son of Lewis Wilson Herman and the late Irene Sprinkle Herman.

Phil was a diesel mechanic for most of his working career and a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. He was the leader of the senior adult Sunday school class, where he was a teacher, and sang in the church choir. He enjoyed growing a gigantic garden. He loved to spoil the cows and chickens. He enjoyed Cincinnati Reds baseball but, most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren.

In addition to his father, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Patricia “Trish” Fox Herman of the home; his sons, Troy Herman and Robert Herman (Brittney), all of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Grace Herman and John Henry Herman; his sister, Laurie Taylor (Jim); his brother, Mark Herman (Angel) of Taylorsville; his nieces, Miriah Pinnix, Kaylie Chewning (Darren), Emma Padgett (Ben), Anna Isenhour (Gage), and Ashley Earp (Leah); and numerous cousins and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, December 18, 2023, at St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor James Dahl will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Senior Adult Sunday School Class of St. Luke Lutheran Church.

