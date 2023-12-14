Richard Scott Chapman, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 14, 2023.

Scott was born August 4, 1960, to Clyde Edward Toe Chapman and to the late Joann Brown Kidd. Scott worked in the logging industry and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Scott “Scooter” Chapman.

Those left to cherish his memory include Lilly Mae Byers of the home; his two step-sons, Brad Byers and Bobby Byers, both of Taylorsville; a brother, Jeff Chapman of Stony Point; two sisters, Geina Chapman of Statesville, and Melena Wylmoth and husband Andrew of Thurmond; two grandsons, Jason Chapman and Christian Chapman; and two granddaughters, Maggie Byers and Macy Byers.

No memorial service arrangements have been made at this time.

Memorials may be given to the Scott Chapman Fund at Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Chapman Family.