Kathy Gilreath Green, 71, of Statesville, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2023, after months of declining health.

Kathy was born on January 18, 1952, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Wayne Gilreath and Angie Campbell Gilreath.

Kathy was a member of CountrySide Baptist Church, where she loved her church and church family. She was employed by Belk in Statesville for many years, serving in the fragrance department. Her hobbies included shopping, watching Hallmark movies, and celebrating Christmas year-round.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Green.

She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Walker (Eric); grandsons, Noah Walker and Lucas Walker; brothers, Michael Gilreath (Sherry) and Jerry Gilreath (Carolyn); a sister, Sandra Wallace (Brian); and several nephews, nieces, and friends.

The memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Hiddenite. Dr. James Smith and Rev. Bradley Anderson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the J.O.Y. Group at CountrySide Baptist Church, 1233 River Hill Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

