William Harry Jolly, 81, of Hiddenite, passed away on December 16, 2023, at his home after an extended illness.

William was born January 5, 1942, in Iredell County, to the late William Stamey Jolly and Katie Carson Jolly. William Served in the US Army and was a machinist. He attended Rock Hill Baptist Church in Statesville.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe A. Jolly, C. A. Jolly, and R. S. Jolly; and two sisters, Ethleen Cambell, and Geneva Bunton.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Bonny Upright Jolly; two sons, Charles Stamey Jolly and wife Sharon of Deer Park, Texas, and Patrick F. Speece and wife Renee of Statesville; a daughter, Terry Laprell of Hiddenite; a brother, Buddy Jolly of Hiddenite; and three sisters, Elna Campbell of Statesville, Sue Carter of Statesville, and Emma Lou McCall of Salisbury.

A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Chaplin Charley Patrick will officiate. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Jolly Family.