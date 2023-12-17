Allen Sidney Bost, 82, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born to the late Sidney Bost and Dorothy Bumgarner Bost on Friday, February 21, 1941, in Catawba County. During his working career, Allen worked as a plant manager for Orbit Industries. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. Allen loved joking around and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Precious Sales (Ken) and Joyce Huffman (Luther).

Those left to cherish the memories of Allen include his wife of 54 years, Marsha Mitchell Bost; daughter, Sonya Bost Kerley (Jimmy) of Hickory; son, Heath Bost (Stephanie) of Hickory; sister, Barbara Torres (Manny) of St. Johns, Florida; four grandchildren, Weston Kerley, Hayden Kerley, and Lexie and Meredith Hall; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023, at First Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held after the memorial service. Rev. Scott Henson will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Allen’s nurse, Nicole Allen, and caregivers, Amy Howell, Alisha Miller, and Shauna Smith.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

