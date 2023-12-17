Cary Michael Davis, 84, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Catawba County.

He was born to the late Stonewall Jackson Davis and Mabel Thomas on Sunday, April 30, 1939, in Edgecombe County. Mr. Davis was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church. He was a member of the Shriners and Taylorsville Masonic Lodge # 243.

Cary worked at Great Western Yahama, Dayton Chevrolet, Craftmasters, and The Taylorsville Times but, most of all, he was a motorcycle mechanic for over 40 years. He enjoyed traveling to the mountains and beach, gardening, and fishing. Cary also enjoyed watching football and going to ball games, especially watching his grandchildren play ball.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Price Davis; brother-in-law, Owen Price; sister-in-law, Janelle Bowman Price; and nephew, Jeff Fox.

Those left to cherish the memories of Cary include his children, Cary Lynn Davis, and Stony Michael Davis and honorary daughter-in-law, Stephanie Teague; grandchildren, Caleb Michael Davis and Kylie Renaye Davis; special friends, Wade Price, Jay and Peggy Jolly, Gene and Jane Frye, James and Kay Bumgarner, and LaVaughn and Joy Brown; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Liledoun Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Liledoun Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery Rev. Jason Payne and Rev. James Bumgarner will officiate. Masonic rites will be provided by Taylorsville Masonic Lodge # 243.

Tyler Watson, Rickey Price, Rodney Price, Nick Capito, Derrick Barnes, and Stacy Harrington will serve as pallbearers.

Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Oasis Shriners, 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte, NC 28262.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.