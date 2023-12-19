Ronald Wayne “Ron” Ashby, 69, of Hiddenite, passed away on December 19, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House of Statesville after an extended illness.

Ron was born September 7, 1954, in Buchanan County, Virginia to the late Floyd “Burl” Ashby and Hazel Marie Wurt Ashby. Ron was a coal miner and a mechanic.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Kathy Jo Ashby of the home, and his entire loving family.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Ashby Family.