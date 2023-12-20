Kenneth Read House, 76, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the Greens of Hickory in Catawba County.

He was born to the late Ward and Anna House on Saturday, February 1, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York. Mr. House proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was of the Catholic faith. During his working career, Kenneth was a police officer and a delivery driver for Napa Auto.

Those left to cherish the memories of Kenneth include his daughter, Kaye House.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

