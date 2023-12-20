LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Samuel Pete Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of November, 2023.

TERESA L. MELTON

1779 A Noah Path

Conover, NC 28613

administrator

jan10-24p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Maria C. Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of December, 2023.

ERNEST E. MORETZ

1103 Sam Hefner Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan10-24p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Brian F. Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of December, 2023.

AMBER R. MILLER

255 Charlotte Ann Ln.

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

jan10-24p

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Micheal Allen Teague a/k/a Michael Allen Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned at 266 Cruz Lane, Hickory, NC 28601, on or before the 29th day of March 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 20th day of December 2023.

Staranna Glover Teague, Administratrix of the Estate of Micheal Allen Teague a/k/a Michael Allen Teague

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

administratrix

jan10-24p

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Alexander County

621 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

General Notice

Alexander County (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

Bethlehem Park Improvements

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Alexander County Administration Building, located at 621 Liledoun Rd, Suite 1; Taylorsville, NC 28681, until Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 2:00 PM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work:

The construction, replacement, or renovation of the restrooms/concessions building, picnic shelter, walking paths, parking lot, pickleball courts, and batting cages. Associated improvements also include the connection of the restroom/concession building to public sewer, new water service, a ADA path to the lower field, chain link fences along steep banks, drainage pipes to divert water around existing retaining walls, surface repairs and painting of masonry retaining walls, and conversion of two tennis courts to pickle ball courts.

The Project has an expected duration of 240 days.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is West Consultants, PLLC; 405 South Sterling Street; Morganton, NC 28655, the contact person is Kathy Jordan, phone: (828) 522-4725, email: kjordan@west-consultants.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Bidding Documents also may be examined at:

-ConstructConnect– online at www.iSqFt.com; www.cmdgroup.com; www.bidclerk.com;

www.cdcnews.com; www.constructconnect.com

-McGraw-Hill Construction/Dodge – online at www.construction.com/dodge

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office during the hours indicated above. Bidding Documents are available on compact disc (as portable document format (PDF) files) for a non-refundable charge of $50 including shipping via overnight express service. Alternatively, printed Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office either via in-person pick-up or via mail, upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment for the Bidding Documents. The non-refundable cost of printed Bidding Documents is $300 per set, payable to “West Consultants, PLLC”. Upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the Issuing Office’s delivery method of choice. An additional charge will be required for special shipping services requested by a Prospective Bidder. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bidders must hold a valid North Carolina General Contractors license with a classification of “Building” or “Unclassified”.

Pre-bid Conference

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 2:00 PM at the Alexander County Bethlehem Park, 267 Bethlehem Park Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Instructions to Bidders

For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

Alexander County reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. Requests for withdrawal of bids shall be in accordance with Article 15 of the Instructions to Bidders.

Alexander County encourages small, minority, female, and local contractors to bid on this project. The County is an equal opportunity employer and encourages others to provide equal employment opportunities.

This Advertisement is issued by:

Owner: Alexander County

By: Shane Fox

Title: County Manager

Date: December 13, 2023

notice

dec20-23c

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Eric Jonathan Kemper, late of 242 Wood Hollow Road, Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina 28681, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at P.O. Box 301, Hickory, North Carolina 28603, on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This, the 7th day of December, 2023.

Randy Wright, Executor of the Estate of Eric Jonathan Kemper, Deceased

Donald R. Fuller, Jr., PLLC

P.O. Box 301

Hickory, NC 28603

828-578-6400

notice

jan3-24c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Allene Cline Starnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of December, 2023.

David Tommy Starnes

511 Cedar Woods Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan3-24p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Roger D. Drum, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of December, 2023.

Robyn D. Boleman

5586 Icard Ridge Road

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

jan3-24p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gary Paul Robichaud, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of December, 2023.

Deborah Louise Robichaud

76 Cook Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

jan3-24p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Grady Sloan Hollers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of November, 2023.

JANET LEE WILLIAMS

33 30th Ave. Place NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

dec20-23p

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON, aka Ethel Mae Robinson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 6121 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 5th day of February 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 24th day of November 2023.

TONI ROBINSON MILLER

EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ETHEL ADAMS ROBINSON

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

dec20-23c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Patricia Harrington Wike, a.k.a Patricia A. Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of November, 2023.

EVERETTE MCKINLEY WIKE

1074 Silas Deal Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec20-23p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Vincent Packer, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of November, 2023.

CHARLES VINCENT PACKER, JR.

171 John Cline Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

dec20-23p