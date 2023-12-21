Company donates car to local woman

By MICAH HENRY

Generosity is alive and well in Alexander County, as evidenced by many kind gestures this season, including that of local business which donated a car to a Taylorsville resident.

Owners Brevan McAlpin, 20, and Robert Nieves, 23, donated a Chevrolet Traverse sport utility vehicle to Gabriella Milo, of Taylorsville. She had encouraged the young businessmen, who own All Of Us Roofing and Restoring, earlier this year during their business startup.

“She was there, helping us when we started. Lately, her car was falling apart. It was too small for her to carry her supplies since she works as a cleaner. We wanted to do something for her,” McAlpin said.

Milo was overjoyed.

“Dear God, I sincerely thank you for the good people around me. I especially thank Brevan and Robert for giving me a gift that will never be forgotten!”

McAlpin and Nieves, community minded ACHS alumni, also recently gave away some $3,000 to local families on social media.

“The Lord continues to bless us and we will continue to bless others,” McAlpin said. “Hopefully, this will spark others to pay it forward.”