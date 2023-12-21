Peal remembered at monument dedication

“He was a true public servant with innovative ideas, strong faith, and unselfish devotion to the citizens of Alexander County.” These are the words inscribed on the monument that was dedicated in memory of Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal on Thursday, December 14, at Alexander County Courthouse Park.

A good crowd of family, friends, and coworkers attended the memorial dedication for Dr. Peal, who served on the Alexander County Board of Commissioners from 2016 until his tragic passing in July 2021. Chairman Marty Pennell provided brief remarks, followed by the monument unveiling by Commissioner Kent Herman.

“Jeff was not only a fellow commissioner, he was a true friend who was loved by many,” Chairman Pennell said. “We will always remember Jeff for his love of God, country, and family. May this monument serve as a reminder of his devotion to Alexander County and our citizens.”

While serving as a commissioner, Dr. Peal was instrumental in numerous accomplishments, including the Alexander County Services Center, Bethlehem Community Plan, Historic Preservation Ordinance and Commission, Stony Point Elementary School CDBG-I sewer project, water system expansion project, Bethlehem sewer extension project, water tap fee discounts for citizens, longevity pay for county employees, increased salaries for sheriff’s deputies and detention officers, Consolidated Human Services Board, increased fire department funding and fire taxes, Wittenburg Access Area upgrades, wireless broadband project, economic incentive grants, Rocky Face Park Phase 2 project, behavioral health program, Courthouse Park, and much more.

In addition to being a commissioner, Dr. Peal served as the principal at Millersville Christian Academy and taught master’s and doctoral-level courses in school administration and leadership as an adjunct professor. A lifelong educator, he served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and administrator. He worked for Alexander County Schools as Executive Director of Human Resources, Associate Superintendent, and Interim Superintendent for a total of nine years.