Shumake sentenced to life for murder



During the November 27, 2023, term of Alexander County Superior Court before Judge Bill Wood, a murder case from 2018 came to a resolution.

The defendant, Randy Darryl Shumake, 57, pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder and Concealment of a Body and was sentenced to Life in Prison without Parole in the 2018 death of Jerry Vinson Hayes, W/M, age 77 of Robinette Road, Taylorsville.

Shumake was arrested just over five years ago for the murder, on August 10, 2018, in Iredell County.

Case history

On Thursday, August 9, 2018, at approximately 11:42 a.m., a call came into Alexander County Communications in reference to a deceased person that had been located, by a concerned friend, in the woods off of Robinette Road, said Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman. This is in the Little River Community of Alexander County.

Officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency personnel responded to the scene. At the scene, they discovered Jerry Vinson Hayes, deceased. After the medical examiner came to the scene to do a preliminary viewing, it was determined that Hayes had been deceased for approximately three days.

Officers began an investigation into the cause of death. After further investigation, it appeared as though the death actually occurred at the victim’s residence and he was moved to the wooded area at a later time.

On Friday, August 10, 2018, an autopsy was performed on the victim at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The preliminary cause of death appeared to be blunt force trauma to the head, along with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The investigation led officers to Randy Darryl Shumake, W/M, then age 51 of Hiddenite, as the suspect.

Shumake’s criminal record of convictions includes: DWI Driving While Impaired, Shoplifting, Sell Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Assault Inflicting Serious Injury, Assault On Female, Misdemeanor Breaking & Entering, Larceny over $200, Assault On Handicapped, Felony Breaking & Entering, Possession Of Firearm By Felon, Second Degree Kidnapping, and Second Degree Rape. These were convictions dating from 1985 to 2004.