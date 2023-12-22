Brian Keith Jones, 59, of Statesville, passed away after an extended battle with cancer on Friday, December 22, 2023, at his residence in Iredell County.

He was born to Joseph and Glenna Mae Jones on October 9, 1964, in Iaeger, West Virginia. Brian was of the Christian faith. During his working career, Brian was self-employed and installed roofs for a living.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother; a son, Adam Keith Jones; three daughters, Tiffany Mae Jones, Alley Renee Jones, and Skyler Gale Jones; three brothers, Dale Jones, Scott Jones, and Terry Jones; and a sister, Lisa Jones Church.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Kenny Davis will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

