Carolyn Sue Guinn Bufkin, 68, of Stony Point, passed away on December 22, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Carolyn was born October 11, 1955, in Washington County, Tennessee, to the late Vance Guinn and Pinky Guinn.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Bufkin Family.