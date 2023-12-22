David Lee Teague, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023, after a short illness.

He was born to the late Turner Alexander and Iva Lee Burgess Teague on January 18, 1948, in Alexander County. Mr. Teague proudly served our country as a Vietnam Army Veteran. During his working career, he owned and operated Unifour Flooring.

Those left to cherish the memories of David include his wife of 55 years, Nancy Jolly Teague; a son, Bradley Teague; and two sisters, Deborah Jolly and Vernice Pennell.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Teague will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the Army and DAV Ch. 84 and Ch. 6. Inurnment will be with family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.