Judy “Lois” Walker, 77, of Hiddenite, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

She was born November 11, 1946, in Caldwell County, the daughter of the late Wheeler Pennell and Nellie Stamey Pennell.

She had worked for Zimmer Orthopedic for 20 years. She was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. She loved going to Kure Beach, and fishing with her husband and family. She also enjoyed painting and watching old westerns and David Jeremiah on Sunday mornings. She loved her family who she was always ready to help, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Walker; and two brothers, Joel Pennell and Ernest Pennell.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her son, David Partee Walker (Crystal) of Statesville; her daughter, Bridget Nicole Wise (Scotty) of Hiddenite; her grandchildren, Ethan Warren and Allison Wilson; her great-grandchildren, Xavier Partee Poole and Silas Wilson; her sisters, Margaret Sherrill (Harold) of Hiddenite, and Nelma Jean Hand (Lonnie) of Bethlehem; her sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Pennell of Lenoir, and Priscilla Pennell of Stony Point; her brothers, Winford Pennell (Nadine), Maynard Pennell (Linda), and Charles Pennell, all of Taylorsville; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. Pastor Bradley Anderson and Rev. Lucas Walker will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Judy “Lois” Walker.