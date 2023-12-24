Bernard “Pappy” Collins, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away after being ill for several months on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at Valley Nursing Center.

Bernard was born February 7, 194,1 in Litwar, West Virginia, the son of the late James Harvey Collins and Stella Roberts Collins Justice.

Bernard served in the US Army from 1959 to 1962. He was a coal miner for many years and later worked as a machinist for Jacksonlea Manufacturing. He traveled to many places and loved watching Westerns and playing bingo.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry, Edward, and Herman Collins, and Ralph Justice; and sisters, Vickey Bailey, Louise Butler, and Magdalene Holden.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his son, Jeff Collins (Danielle) of Taylorsville; his daughter, Lisa Dant (Shawn) of Hiddenite; his brother, Jack Collins of Panther, West Virginia; his grandsons, Doug Reed (Sarah), Chris Tolbert, Austin Travis (girlfriend Trinity), and Dalton Collins; his granddaughter, Kyra Byrd; a very special niece, Teresa Auville (Speedy) of Iaeger, West Virginia; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 29, 2023, at Victory Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Pastor Phillip Coffey will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Also, on Monday, January 1, 2024, a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until Noon at Horse Creek Church of the Living God in Panther, West Virginia, with burial to follow in the Powell Cemetery in Iaeger, West Virginia.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Doug Reed, Chris Tolbert, Austin Travis, and Dalton Collins will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Collins Family in North Carolina and Fanning Funeral Home will be serving the Collins Family in West Virginia.