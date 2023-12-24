Randy Lee Travis, 52, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

He was born to the late Earl Allen Travis and Shirley Hass Travis on Sunday, March 28, 1971, in Catawba County. Mr. Travis proudly served his country as a Marine. He enjoyed listening to music, playing the guitar, cooking, and playing chess. He also enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, and kayaking with his son. Randy loved spending time with his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, two aunts, and a brother-in-law.

Those left to cherish the memories of Randy include his wife of 19 years, Jeanie Hollar Travis; a son, Matthew Travis; a brother, Scotty Travis; a sister, Kelly Hefner; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, December 30, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Hiddenite Cemetery. Rev. Eric Hollar will officiate.

The family will accept flowers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.