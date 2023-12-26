Walter Gwen Coffey, 67, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Catawba County.

He was born to the late Clayton Devar Coffey and Elvera Mae Anderson Coffey in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday, April 16, 1956. Mr. Coffey was of the Christian faith and a member of Sela Church in Hickory. Walter enjoyed playing games, rock-n-roll, his dogs, and comic books, especially science fiction. He loved his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lee Coffey.

Those left to cherish the memories of Walter include his girlfriend for over 20 years, Donna Vinesett; siblings, Ronald Coffey (Monica), Wanda Lorenz (Bryan), Lloyd Coffey (Jeannette), Michael Coffey (Crystal), Brent Coffey (Tamara), and Renee Greene; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A family-led memorial service will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 11:00 a.m. The inurnment will be in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sela Church, 5426 Gunpowder Drive, Hickory, NC 28601.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.