LEGAL NOTICES

22-SP-113

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Howard Moretz and Brenda Moretz dated April 9, 2018 and recorded on April 11, 2018, in Book 607 at Page 842 and as corrected by that Default Judgment recorded on July 25, 2023 in Book 664 Page 1010, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Goddard & Peterson, PLLC (Substitute Trustee) will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on January 5, 2024 at 10:00 AM and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina and being more particularly described in the above referenced Deed of Trust, together with all improvements located thereon: Address of Property: 580 McClain Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636 Tax Parcel ID: 0012864 Present Record Owner: Brock Moretz, devisee under the will of Howard Moretz Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23. Said property is sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. The real property described above is being offered for sale ‘‘AS IS, WHERE IS’’ and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Neither the Substitute Trustee nor the holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Substitute Trustee or the holder of the Note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, and any Land Transfer Tax as required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). Third party, must pay the full bid amount, less any deposit that has been paid to the Substitute Trustee, immediately upon demand after the conclusion of the final upset bid period. Failure of the bidder to comply with the bid shall result in the resale of the property, with the defaulting bidder remaining liable upon their bid under the provisions of N.C.G.S. §45-21-30. If the Trustee or Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey title include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without knowledge of the Substitute Trustee(s). If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee(s), in its/their sole discretion, if it/they believe(s) the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Additional Notice where the Real Property is Residential with less than 15 Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or/after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the Notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the Notice of Termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of such termination. This is a communication from a debt collector. The purpose of this Communication is to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection. If you are under the protection of the bankruptcy court or have been discharged as a result of a bankruptcy proceeding, this notice is given to you pursuant to statutory requirement and for informational purposes and is not intended as an attempt to collect a debt or as an act to collect, assess, or recover all or any portion of the debt from you personally. FN# 3016.30122 59742

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS OF DOUGLAS C. LOVE A/K/A DOUGLAS COLON LOVE (23-E-412)

All persons, firms, and corporations having claims against Douglas C. Love a/k/a Douglas Colon Love, deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Teresa Marie Love Holbrook, Administrator of the Estate, on or before 03/29/2024, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the Decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the below-named Administrator.

Dated Dec. 27, 2023.

Teresa Marie Love Holbrook

c/o Rush A. Simmons

Attorney for Estate Heritage Law

1385 E. Garrison Blvd.

Gastonia, NC 28054

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Helen Johnson Braswell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of December, 2023.

SHERRIE B. ORREN

347 Macedonia Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

23 CvD 219

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body

Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

ALBERT B. WEAVER, a/k/a ALBERT BOSTON WEAVER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ALBERT B. WEAVER, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO FIRST UNION NATIONAL BANK, Lienholder

Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. ALBERT B. WEAVER, a/k/a ALBERT BOSTON WEAVER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ALBERT B. WEAVER, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO FIRST UNION NATIONAL BANK, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on January 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at the center of the railroad and W. E. White’s corner and runs with the center of the railroad South 50 deg East 114 feet to D. C. Ellis’ line; thence North 40 deg East with Ellis’ line 186 feet to W. E. White’s corner; thence North 50 deg West with White’s line 115 feet to his corner; thence South 40 deg West 183 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1/2 acre, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0000007, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 711 Ruritan Park Rd

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 29 day of November, 2023.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Tax Value: $10,303.00

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

22 CvS 568

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and

Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

YVONNE K. MONTGOMERY, Executor, YVONNE K. MONTGOMERY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF YVONNE K. MONTGOMERY, GARY N. KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GARY N. KUZMA, ROCHELLE A. KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROCHELLE A. KUZMA, JANET M. KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JANET M. KUZMA, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JANET M. KUZMA, ERIC M. KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ERIC M. KUZMA, AMANDA KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AMANDA KUZMA, SARAH KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SARAH KUZMA, RHONDA MONTGOMERY, a/k/a RHONDA NICOLE BROPHY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RHONDA MONTGOMERY, STEPHANIE KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STEPHANIE KUZMA, W. S. BADCOCK CORPORATION, Lienholder, DFS SERVICES LLC, Lienholder, a/k/a DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO FIRST USA BANK, N.A., Lienholder, BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO MBNA AMERICA, Lienholder, PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO NATIONAL CITY BANK, Lienholder, WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF ATLANTA, D/B/A WACHOVIA BANK CARD SERVICES, F/K/A CENTRAL FIDELITY NATIONAL BANK, Lienholder, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. YVONNE K. MONTGOMERY, Executor, YVONNE K. MONTGOMERY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF YVONNE K. MONTGOMERY, GARY N. KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GARY N. KUZMA, ROCHELLE A. KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROCHELLE A. KUZMA, JANET M. KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JANET M. KUZMA, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JANET M. KUZMA, ERIC M. KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ERIC M. KUZMA, AMANDA KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AMANDA KUZMA, SARAH KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SARAH KUZMA, RHONDA MONTGOMERY, a/k/a RHONDA NICOLE BROPHY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RHONDA MONTGOMERY, STEPHANIE KUZMA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STEPHANIE KUZMA, W. S. BADCOCK CORPORATION, Lienholder, DFS SERVICES LLC, Lienholder, a/k/a DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO FIRST USA BANK, N.A., Lienholder, BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO MBNA AMERICA, Lienholder, PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO NATIONAL CITY BANK, Lienholder, WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF ATLANTA, D/B/A WACHOVIA BANK CARD SERVICES, F/K/A CENTRAL FIDELITY NATIONAL BANK, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on January 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot 24 of Arbor Springs, Phases 1 and 2, as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, at Page 127, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is made for a more perfect description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID #0025947, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 128 Arbor Springs Drive.

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 29 day of November, 2023.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Tax Value: $187,541.00

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

23 CvD 232

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body

Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

SHERRIE LISA HUFFMAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHERRIE LISA HUFFMAN, SHERRIE LISA HUFFMAN, Trustee, BRANDON HUNTER WILLIS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRANDON HUNTER WILLIS, MADISON BLAKE WILLIS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MADISON BLAKE WILLIS

Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. SHERRIE LISA HUFFMAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHERRIE LISA HUFFMAN, SHERRIE LISA HUFFMAN, Trustee, BRANDON HUNTER WILLIS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRANDON HUNTER WILLIS, MADISON BLAKE WILLIS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MADISON BLAKE WILLIS, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on January 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot #1 as shown on the plat entitled “Michael J. Barlow,” said plat recorded in Plat Book 15 at Page 95, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description by metes and bounds.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0023047, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 178 Liberty Ln

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 29 day of November, 2023.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Tax Value: $82,045.00

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

23 CvD 177

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body

Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

BRENDA FAYE ALLEY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA FAYE ALLEY, JAMES WATT WARREN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES WATT WARREN, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MELVIN HOWARD WARREN, STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, Lienholder

Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. BRENDA FAYE ALLEY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA FAYE ALLEY, JAMES WATT WARREN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES WATT WARREN, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MELVIN HOWARD WARREN, STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on January 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on an iron stake in the West margin of Sulphur Springs hard-surface highway, and runs Northward with the said margin of said highway 97 feet to an iron stake in the West margin of said highway; thence Westward 200 feet to an iron stake; thence Southward 200 feet to an iron stake; thence running Eastward 200 feet to the BEGINNING corner, containing 19,400 square feet, more or less, and being on the West side of the Sulphur Springs Highway.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey. Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013993, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 333 Hiddenite Church Rd.

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 29 day of November, 2023.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Tax Value: $90,520.00

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Samuel Pete Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of November, 2023.

TERESA L. MELTON

1779 A Noah Path

Conover, NC 28613

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Maria C. Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of December, 2023.

ERNEST E. MORETZ

1103 Sam Hefner Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Brian F. Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of December, 2023.

AMBER R. MILLER

255 Charlotte Ann Ln.

Hickory, NC 28601

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Micheal Allen Teague a/k/a Michael Allen Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned at 266 Cruz Lane, Hickory, NC 28601, on or before the 29th day of March 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 20th day of December 2023.

Staranna Glover Teague, Administratrix of the Estate of Micheal Allen Teague a/k/a Michael Allen Teague

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Eric Jonathan Kemper, late of 242 Wood Hollow Road, Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina 28681, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at P.O. Box 301, Hickory, North Carolina 28603, on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This, the 7th day of December, 2023.

Randy Wright, Executor of the Estate of Eric Jonathan Kemper, Deceased

Donald R. Fuller, Jr., PLLC

P.O. Box 301

Hickory, NC 28603

828-578-6400

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Allene Cline Starnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of December, 2023.

David Tommy Starnes

511 Cedar Woods Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Roger D. Drum, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of December, 2023.

Robyn D. Boleman

5586 Icard Ridge Road

Hickory, NC 28601

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gary Paul Robichaud, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of December, 2023.

Deborah Louise Robichaud

76 Cook Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

