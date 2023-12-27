Lynn Connolly Gwaltney, 77, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at his home.

Lynn was born February 19, 1946, in Alexander County, the son of the late Lex Gwaltney and Rosa Lee Bunton Gwaltney.

Lynn proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He worked for Century Furniture for over 40 years and was a lifetime member of Pilgrim Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, and was very dedicated to his church.

He was a member of the DAV Chapter 84 and enjoyed working in his muscadine vineyard, loved to garden, hunting, and watching his grandchildren play ball. He loved his fur babies and cutting wood with his brothers.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Dale Gwaltney, Bobby Gwaltney, Mary Tilley, and Lexine Elliott.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife of 24 years, Paulette Matheson Gwaltney of the home; his daughters, Deidra Gilley (Keith) of Southport, Natalie Hayes (Clay) of Granite Falls, and Melanie Williams (Phillip) of Hiddenite; his grandchildren, Amelia Gilley, Hayden and Bo Hayes, and Logan and Karsyn Williams; his sister, Carol Bumgarner (Lindsey) of Taylorsville; his brothers, W.D. Gwaltney (Mary) of Statesville, Gale Gwaltney (Dianne), Glynn Gwaltney, and Jack Gwaltney (Merilee), all of Hiddenite; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Pastor Tom Lambert will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The service will also be on Facebook Live for those that are unable to attend. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

