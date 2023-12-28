Bethlehem’s Mayberry running for Congress

Ryan Mayberry, age 51 of the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County, has filed to run in the Republican primary for the 5th District of the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a press release.

The former Alexander County Commissioner (2008-2020) is a builder and real estate developer. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Appalachian State University and is a licensed NC General Contractor and a licensed NC Real Estate Broker.

He faces incumbent Congresswoman Virginia Foxx in the Republican primary election in the spring. The primary winner will face Chuck Hubbard of Wilkes County, a Democrat, in the November 2024 general election.

Mayberry believes that we must support our military and veterans, Build the Wall, and stop the Joe Biden agenda that is crippling our economy and hurting so many NC families. He will work to enact Term Limits for Congress, election security measures, and a balanced budget. Mayberry is Pro-life, supports the Second Amendment, and will fight to ensure that bureaucrats in Washington do not regulate our farmers out of business.

“I promise to always vote for what is right for America and to be willing to take a stand, no matter the personal cost. That is how I have tried to live my life and the type of leadership I will bring to Washington. I am worried about our country because in Washington DC, our families, our jobs, our businesses, and our values do not matter to them. I believe in giving our children a promising future, not a future spent trying to fix the problems caused by career politicians of our generation. I have the qualifications and experience to do this job and if the people of the 5th District decide to send me to Washington, I will fight hard to get our country back on track.”

When Mayberry is not working on his businesses, he spends his free time with his family, hiking, hunting, fishing, and taking care of their horses.

As an Alexander County Commissioner, Mayberry was elected Chairman three times and Vice-Chairman three times by his fellow Commissioners and in 2013, he was named President of the Hickory-Catawba Valley Homebuilder’s Association after serving on the Board of Directors for many years. Mayberry was also a State Director with the NC Homebuilder’s Association for three years and has served on various other committees and boards, such as the Greater Hickory Transportation Advisory Committee, Unifour Transportation Advisory Committee, and the Catawba County Land Use Development Board. Mayberry was appointed to a seat on national commitee when he was asked to serve on the National Association of Counties Economic Development Committee.

Mayberry is currently a member of the Board of Directors for the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation.

For more information, contact@ryanmayberryforcongress.com or visit www.ryanmayberryforcongress.com.