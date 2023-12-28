Gail G. Wilson, 80, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born in Madison County on July 31, 1943, she was the daughter of the late James Ellis and Hattie Fleming Gregory.

In addition to her parents, her husband, James Clarence Wilson; sister, Jean Page (Ronald); brothers, Alden Gregory, JD Gregory (Pat), and Glenn Gregory (Geraldine); step-daughter, Linda West (Eddie); and step-granddaughter, Heather West preceded her in death.

Gail was a member of Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Johnson (Bobby) of Hiddenite; grandson, Jonathan Elliott (Amber) of Kernersville; step-daughter, Mary Wooten (JD) of Taylorsville; step-son, Donald Wilson (Gaye) of Cajah’s Mountain; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Bennett of West Virginia, and Brody Elliott of Connelly Springs; step-granddaughter, Lindsay; step-great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Shew; brother, Fred Gregory (Ping) of Taylorsville; a sister-in-law, Emiko Gregory of Nevada; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 31, 2023, from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., at Millersville Baptist Church. The funeral will be on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Millersville Baptist Church with Reverend Bill Orren officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial gifts may be made to Millersville Christian Academy, 130 Millersville Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.